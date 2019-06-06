Where to find it:
1185 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin
What to know:
Mud City is a funky little spot set right across from the marsh in Manahawkin that combines both indoor and al fresco dining options in a simple, downhome setting. Outside the patio boasts a handful of tables along with a repurposed Airstream trailer that functions as a bar, serving a specific list of beers, wines and cocktails, all of which are beautifully refreshing on a warm summer evening. Should your night become not-so-warm, there are fire pits to warm you up. The outside menu has a list of under-the-sea favorites on it, and each one was better than the next.
What to try:
La Paloma: A great alternative to a margarita, this tequila-based cocktail uses grapefruit soda to add a mild sweetness and a bit of fizz for a lovely summer sipper.
Basket of Clam Strips: Freshly shucked, locally caught clams coated in a light, yet flavorful breading, Mud City’s take on this simple dish was one of the best I have had yet on my journey. Perhaps THE best.
Fried Shrimp: At $11 for 20 medium sized shrimps, this is one of the better deals you will find anywhere, and they were actually very good. A simple dunk in their first rate tartar sauce and perhaps a squeeze of lemon to add a bit of bite and this dish is a hit.
Chowder: When it’s made right, New England Clam Chowder can be one of the most delicious soups of all time. And this one was made perfectly. Hefty bits of clam and potato made this creamy chowder a winner.
Flounder Sandwich: Hand-breaded local flounder fried to a golden brown and served on a soft bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce, this simple, yet tasty sandwich was perfect in every way.
Fried oysters: Once again, the price is right here at Mud City, as the full plate of large, fresh, fried oysters was only a meager $12. And it was probably worth double that.