Road work

Officials in Mullica Township called for bids for reconstruction work on River Drive to include approximately 150 tons of Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) pavement construction work along 1,000 ft of roadway. 

Bids will be opened and read 10 a.m. Oct. 23.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments