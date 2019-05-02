Mullica Township adopted a bond ordinance Apr. 23 appropriating $920,000 for road reconstruction and drainage projects and purchase of public works, public safety and fired department vehicles. The ordinance authorizes the issuance of $874,000 to finance those costs.
Mullica Township bond to fund fire, public safety vehicles, road projects
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Texas Roadhouse coming to Egg Harbor Township
-
Officials say Ocean City ride safe after test dummies fly from roller coaster during test
-
Car catches fire in Mays Landing movie theater parking lot
-
Mullica alligator was real and a local dog found its carcass
-
Late night trains get ax under NJ Transit plan
Today's ePaper
-
May 3
-
May 3
-
May 3