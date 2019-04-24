Dorothy Brown has applied to the Mullica Township Planning Board for a wavier of Site Plan and a use variance for a dual use and any and all variances, which will permit her to hold a Flea Market/Swap Meet and an Adventure Riding school on property she owns at 3610 Nesco Rd. A public hearing on the application will be 7:30 PM May 1 in the Mullica Township Municipal Building, 4528 White Horse Pike, Elwood.
