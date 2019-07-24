Mullica Township Police

The township's Police Department is hosting their event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Township Rec Field, 1513 Elwood Road. It will include free hot dogs and drinks, face painter, Chinese auction, Police and K9 Demonstration , SWAT Team, Bomb Squad and bounce houses.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

