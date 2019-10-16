The township is hosting a trunk or treat event at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the recreation fields, 1513 Elwood Road. Prizes will be awarded for the top decorated trunks and the township is including a teal pumpkin option this year, which can be placed in front of trunks that hold treats for children with food allergies.
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
