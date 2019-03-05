'Let’s work together to apply the millionaire’s tax to every millionaire'
Murphy budget calls for millionaire's tax. During his 2020 budget address, the governor called for increased income taxes on anyone making $1 million a year or more, after announcing more than $1 billion in savings. Do you agree with this move? Take our poll.
Lawsuit against Miss America Organization dismissed. A former board member of the Miss America Organization has voluntarily dismissed a lawsuit she and four former Miss America state licensees filed claiming the group’s new executives unlawfully took control of the MAO.
Reinventing AC. Press of Atlantic City reporters are taking in-depth looks at the issues affecting Atlantic City's revitalization. This month's focus is public health. Follow our coverage and join the conversation at ReinventingAC.com.
Pinelands moves to share special education director with LEHT. The regional school district's superintendent said the Board of Education approved eliminating the position of director of special education, upsetting some parents.
A night of defeat in South Jersey. Three local basketball teams saw their playoff runs end Tuesday night, as the Mainland Regional High School boys fell to Moorsetown, the Wildwood High School boys fell to Clayton and the Middle Township High School girls fell to Manchester Township.