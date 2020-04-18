Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday called a social media post from an Atlantic County official saying the state should reopen immediately without restrictions "irresponsible."

In a post on his Facebook page, county Surrogate James Curcio said county officials need to “sound the alarm.”

“Trust American freedom ingenuity and the US Constitution,” he said in the post. “Untie the hands of the Private Sector so it can rescue NJ from this nightmare.”

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to Curcio for comment.

After reading the post during his Saturday press briefing, Murphy said if the state were to untie the system now, "there will be blood on our hands," adding that 19 people have died from COVID-19 in the county.

“I would just say this, folks. That is irresponsible. … I want to make sure folks understand that. This is literally life and death, and what we need now is responsible leadership. We do not need irresponsible leadership.”

“Anybody out there who thinks that ‘Let’s just open the place up’ will lead to lower infections, lower hospitalizations and lower fatalities is being complete, utterly irresponsible,” Murphy said.

Curcio, 59, of Hammonton, announced earlier this year he will seek a third term as Atlantic County surrogate. The Republican was elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2015.

