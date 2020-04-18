Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday called a social media post from an Atlantic County official saying the state should reopen immediately without restrictions "irresponsible."
In a post on his Facebook page, county Surrogate James Curcio said county officials need to “sound the alarm.”
“Trust American freedom ingenuity and the US Constitution,” he said in the post. “Untie the hands of the Private Sector so it can rescue NJ from this nightmare.”
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to Curcio for comment.
After reading the post during his Saturday press briefing, Murphy said if the state were to untie the system now, "there will be blood on our hands," adding that 19 people have died from COVID-19 in the county.
“I would just say this, folks. That is irresponsible. … I want to make sure folks understand that. This is literally life and death, and what we need now is responsible leadership. We do not need irresponsible leadership.”
“Anybody out there who thinks that ‘Let’s just open the place up’ will lead to lower infections, lower hospitalizations and lower fatalities is being complete, utterly irresponsible,” Murphy said.
Curcio, 59, of Hammonton, announced earlier this year he will seek a third term as Atlantic County surrogate. The Republican was elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2015.
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing began April 9 for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 21, and Thursday, April 23, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Atlantic City
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
I see where Murphy and his Commado's took down an American Citizen for exercising her freedom of Speech. Glad my parents are not here to witness this Pathetic move on an American. By the way Murphy, you Libs have Blood on your hands daily with the ex ecution of Baby's in the 3rd term.
Bishop Glenn is now dead from the Coronavirus after his large church service disregarding social distancing.
Mr. Curcio is an ignorant politician who is advocating the same disregard of the Coronavirus danger.
Thank God that Governor Murphy is a responsible leader doing all he can to protect the people of NJ despite attacks by the Trump cult:
https://nypost.com/2020/04/13/virginia-pastor-who-held-packed-church-service-dies-of-coronavirus/
Glad Curcio said something. This governor should never use the word irresponsible except to describe himself. Murphy has already publicly admitted that understanding the Constitution is "below his pay grade".
