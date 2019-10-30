Murphy creates new climate initiative on Sandy anniversary: Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Tuesday in Hoboken establishing a statewide climate change resiliency strategy involving 16 state agencies.
With new officers, members, NAACP wants to be heard in Cape May County: “The biggest thing is letting people know we’re here. We’re not trying to tear anybody down. We’re trying to build something,” said soon-to-be sworn in NAACP branch President Alexander Bland.
Another $1 million in property demolition coming to Atlantic City: After decades of casino gambling, blight remains a huge problem. The CRDA voted at its October meeting to provide an additional funding to the city, bringing its investment in city demolition over several years to more than $6.15 million.
Miss America changes competition format once again: “I think people will be upset to see Miss America crowned wearing an outfit for a TED Talk,” said one former Miss New Jersey about the newest round of revisions made to the Miss America Competition.
Arena Football League teams suspend operations, Blackjacks' future unclear: "The AFL is not folding," league Executive Committee Chairman Ron Jaworski said via text message Tuesday night. But the future of the Atlantic City team and the league remains unknown.
