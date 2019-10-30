Murphy creates new climate initiative on Sandy anniversary: Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Tuesday in Hoboken establishing a statewide climate change resiliency strategy involving 16 state agencies.

With new officers, members, NAACP wants to be heard in Cape May County: “The biggest thing is letting people know we’re here. We’re not trying to tear anybody down. We’re trying to build something,” said soon-to-be sworn in NAACP branch President Alexander Bland.

Another $1 million in property demolition coming to Atlantic City: After decades of casino gambling, blight remains a huge problem. The CRDA voted at its October meeting to provide an additional funding to the city, bringing its investment in city demolition over several years to more than $6.15 million.

Miss America changes competition format once again: “I think people will be upset to see Miss America crowned wearing an outfit for a TED Talk,” said one former Miss New Jersey about the newest round of revisions made to the Miss America Competition.

Arena Football League teams suspend operations, Blackjacks' future unclear: "The AFL is not folding," league Executive Committee Chairman Ron Jaworski said via text message Tuesday night. But the future of the Atlantic City team and the league remains unknown.

spt_blackjacks

Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments