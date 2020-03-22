Murphy orders residents to stay home, closes more businesses: Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday signed an executive order requiring the state’s 9 million residents to “quite simply, stay at home.”
High school athletes using social media, backyard workouts to stay ready and hopeful for season: The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released a statement last week saying it would try to save the spring season. But while schools are closed, the NJSIAA has banned coaches from having practices.
Dr. Nina Radcliff to be live at 9 a.m. Monday to talk COVID-19 for children: She'll focus on important issues to discuss with them so they understand the facts and can take precautions without succumbing to fear.
National Weather Service roots run deep in South Jersey on 150th anniversary: The Service has maintained an active presence in southeastern New Jersey since President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution Feb. 9, 1870.
Wildwood Catholic's Taj Thweatt is The Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year: The 6-foot-8 Wildwood Catholic High School senior wowed fans with his high-flying slams, many of them off alley-oop passes.
