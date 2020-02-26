Murphy proposes $40.9B budget, boosting school, transit aid

Flanked by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, left, and Senate President Steve Sweeney, Gov. Phil Murphy gives his budget address Tuesday in Trenton. Murphy unveiled a $40.9 billion budget for fiscal year 2021, proposing boosting overall spending by more than 5% compared with the plan he put forward last year and once again raising marginal income tax rates on the wealthy.

