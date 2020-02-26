Murphy proposes $40.9B budget, boosting school, transit aid: The speech had few big surprises, but there were new items.
Stockton's Kyion Flanders ready for Rowan in NJAC semifinal: Though he’s only a sophomore, Flanders already has taken a leadership role on the Stockton University men’s basketball team.
CAL boys hoops semifinal preview: Michael McGarry outlines tonight's games when (3) Mainland plays (2) St. Augustine and (5) St. Joseph takes on (1) Wildwood Catholic.
Atlantic City Council seeks changes to regulations for sober living homes: Council wants state lawmakers to amend a bill regulating sober living homes to include a provision limiting the proximity of such facilities to one another.
Judge to hear Absecon schools request to leave Pleasantville, attorney says: The school district will appear in July to argue why it should be allowed to leave its sending and receiving relationship with the Pleasantville School District.
