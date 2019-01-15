State of the State and State of the County
Gov. Phil Murphy used his first State of the State address to focus on reform of the state’s tax incentive programs for businesses, while Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson spoke about an unexpected casino tax appeal the county will have to deal with this year.
Where do plastic bag fees go? Somers Point recently enacted a 5-cent fee on plastic bags, and merchants are required to keep the money collected from bag sales. But Santori's Produce and Deli has decided it doesn't want the extra nickels and will donate proceeds to a local nonprofit.
Sea Isle Boulevard paving to begin Friday. If temperatures are not too cold, paving will begin at 7 a.m. Friday just east of the northbound Garden State Parkway entrance ramp and extending to near Ludlams Thoroughfare Bridge.
Mento and Attanasi selected to lead Hammonton school board. Sam Mento III and Thomas Attanasi will continue to lead the Board of Education, the Atlantic County executive superintendent decided after the board members came up with a tie vote during reorganization.
Egg Harbor Township boys and girls swimming teams both beat Mainland Regional in a dual meet Tuesday, but Mainland's Destin Lasco broke a national swimming record. Check out more photos here.