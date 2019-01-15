State of the State and State of the County
Gov. Phil Murphy used the start of his first State of the State address to focus on reform of the state’s tax incentive programs for businesses, while Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson spoke about an unexpected casino tax appeal which the county will have to deal with before any property-tax decreases.
Where do plastic bag fees go? Somers Point recently enacted a new 5-cent fee on plastic bags and merchants are required to keep the money collected from bag sales. But Santori's Produce and Deli have decided they don't want the extra nickels and have chosen to donate proceeds to a local charity.
Sea Isle Boulevard paving to begin Friday. If temperatures are not too cold, paving will begin at 7 a.m. on Friday, just east of the northbound Garden State Parkway entrance ramp and extending to near Ludlam's Thoroughfare Bridge.
Mento and Attanasi selected to lead Hammonton school board. Sam Mento III and Thomas Attanasi will continue to lead the board of education, the county executive superintendent decided after the board members came up with a tie vote during reorganization.