Gov. Phil Murphy spoke Sunday in Atlantic City at the 2019 County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey’s annual college opening session and hit on topics such as immigration reform and community safety. Read more about the governor's speech.
The Buena Regional Board of Education recently paid $185,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a secretary who claimed that the school district’s business administrator gave another female employee, with whom he had sexual relations, a $10,000 raise.
The Atlantic County Junior Football League held its championship games Sunday at Mainland Regional High School. Check out this photo gallery.
Carson Wentz and the Eagles had a tough day against the Seahawks. Read more about the game, Wentz's performance, what fans are saying and a photo gallery from the game.
Negotiations to bring Greg Schiano back to Rutgers as the school's new football coach broke down and it appears the Scarlet Knights will have to find another person for the job.
