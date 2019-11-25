Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy speaks at the 2019 County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey’s annual college opening session at Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa on Sunday.

Gov. Phil Murphy spoke Sunday in Atlantic City at the 2019 County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey’s annual college opening session and hit on topics such as immigration reform and community safety. Read more about the governor's speech.

The Buena Regional Board of Education recently paid $185,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a secretary who claimed that the school district’s business administrator gave another female employee, with whom he had sexual relations, a $10,000 raise.

The Atlantic County Junior Football League held its championship games Sunday at Mainland Regional High School. Check out this photo gallery.

Carson Wentz and the Eagles had a tough day against the Seahawks. Read more about the game, Wentz's performance, what fans are saying and a photo gallery from the game.

Negotiations to bring Greg Schiano back to Rutgers as the school's new football coach broke down and it appears the Scarlet Knights will have to find another person for the job. 

Ohio State Coaches Speak Football

Greg Schiano, seen on the Ohio State sidelines as the associate head coach/defensive coordinator in 2017, will not return to Rutgers to be the head coach for the 2020 season, a source said. FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Ohio State associate head coach/defensive coordinator Greg Schiano stands on the sidelines during an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, in Piscataway, N.J. Ohio State did its best to turn the conversation back to football on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in preparation for its first home opener in six years without Urban Meyer on the sidelines. Co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day has run the team since Meyer was put on leave before training camp amid an investigation into his handling of domestic-abuse allegations against an assistant. Day, who has never been a head coach, said he has gotten important support from co-offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, both of whom have experience as head coaches. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments