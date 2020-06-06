Wildwood Protest

Cape May County NAACP host a protest to speak out against police brutality and social injustices at Fox Park, Burke and Ocean avenues, Wildwood Friday June 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Wildwood event calls for end to racism: Speaking to a hometown crowd at Fox Park on Friday, Catherine Roman said she never thought she would see anything like what she's seen this week in Cape May County.

First, this 94-year-old Ventnor woman survived cancer. Then along came COVID-19: Estella Londono has left her family in awe of her will to fight the past eight months.

Murphy to name first black woman to state's Supreme Court: Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he would nominate Fabiana Pierre-Louis to the state's highest court. 

NJSIAA OKs pandemic-related, one-year change in transfer rules: The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will make a radical change to one of its most important rules to give student-athletes relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northfield theater opens Friday with safety measures in place: Tilton Square Theatre reopened its doors to moviegoers Friday, operating with many social distancing measures and cleaning protocols, but in apparent defiance of Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order.

