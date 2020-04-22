Gov. Phil Murphy stood Tuesday morning on a windswept Wildwood Boardwalk holding a mask tightly around his face. All around him were piles of wood and pipes torn up in last week's wind storm. He was there to survey the extent of the damage, which Mayor Pete Byron said will cost the city more than $400,000 to repair.
The federal government's field hospital at the Atlantic City Convention Center is operational, and officials expected it to take in its first patient as early as Tuesday afternoon. The field hospital site mirrors those already set up at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus and the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison.
Cape May County launched drive-thru testing for COVID-19, in which those who have been pre-approved are given directions to an undisclosed site in the county. Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson defended the decision not to release the location of the testing site. He did not want people who have not been approved for a test arriving in hopes of getting one.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved up to $3 million for Class II and community-based police officers, in addition to spending more than $100,000 on food assistance programs. The board also approved an unconventional intergovernmental agreement with Atlantic City for $69,552 to fund a food program for seniors.
The 2017 Egg Harbor Township softball team won the Group IV state title and is considered one of the area's best softball teams the region has ever seen. The team was voted the Greatest High School Team since 2000 by Press of Atlantic City readers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.