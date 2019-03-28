Stockton University’s Meg Murzello was named the 2019 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar sport winner for softball by the publication Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.
Murzello was selected from a list of nominees across all three NCAA divisions and is Stockton’s first-ever sport winner.
The Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar awards recognize minority student-athletes who have distinguished themeselves academically and athletically. Murzello was one of 40 sport winners from nearly 1,000 nominees nationwide.
Murzello is a health sciences major with a 3.86 grade point average. The junior is in her second year playing softball for the Ospreys after transferring from St. Francis University in Pennsylvania.
Through 14 games, Murzello had a .469 batting average, with an on-base percentage of .519, seven stolen bases, 14 runs and 23 hits.
Last year, Murzello was voted to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association East Region First Team after leading Stockton in batting (.412), runs (39), hits (56), and on-base percentage. She also had 25 stolen bases.
Stockton men’s lacrosse: The Ospreys lost to unbeaten DeSales University 14-10 on Wednesday in Center Valley, Pennsylvania.
Luc Swedlund led Stockton with seven goals, including four in the fourth quarter, and Eric Ellis added a goal and two assists. Eric D’Arminio and Erik Anderson each added a goal and an assist. Justin Ruiz made 14 saves for the Ospreys. Kevin Matheny had a game-high seven ground balls for Stockton, and Matt Thermann won 13 of 20 faceoffs and had five ground balls.
DeSales improved to 9-0, and Stockton fell to 7-2.
Neither team is ranked in NCAA Division III, but both teams received votes in the latest poll of the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.
Zach Bowen and Joe Naggie scored three goals apiece for DeSales.