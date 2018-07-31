Innovative musician Thomas Dolby recently called from England as a special guest of the WOND 1400 radio show “Off The Press with Scott Cronick,” hosted weekdays from 4-6 p.m. by Press of Atlantic City Director of Entertainment Publications Scott Cronick.

A concert tour dubbed “Thomas Dolby: An Evening of Music and Storytelling” makes an 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, stop at Dante Hall Theater of Stockton University in Atlantic City.

The solo show's format allows audience members to randomly pick songs from Dolby's 30-year catalog. Dolby then tells the story behind each song's creation while breaking down the beats, chords, keyboard parts and synth sounds. Personal photos, memorabilia and visual accompaniment are also featured in the show.

Scott Cronick: Thomas Dolby is a music icon whose song 'She Blinded Me with Science' is something of legend when you think about it. Everyone knows this song. He’s going to come for what is a very intimate solo performance at the one and only Dante Hall Theater – the beautifully redone theater right in the heart of Atlantic City's Ducktown section, and he is going to do an evening of music and storytelling.

I believe he’s across the pond actually and he’s calling right here. The one and only, Thomas Dolby. How are you sir?

Thomas Dolby: I’m very good, and how’s are things over there?

SC: Things are good. Am I right, are you calling from England?

TD: I am. I’m looking out over the North Sea toward Holland.

SC: Well, we appreciate you taking some time out of your day to speak with us. So Thomas, I don’t ever remember you playing Atlantic City. I know you play all over the world and it might not register in your brain, but do you ever remember coming to Atlantic City?

TD: I’ve never played in Atlantic City, and in fact I don’t think I’ve ever set foot there actually. I’m very much looking forward to it, and it came about in a weird way. I was putting a tour together for the East Coast and I had a gig in Connecticut and a gig in Baltimore with a day off in between. And I basically pulled out a map and had a look and thought ‘Where have I never played before?’ and hit on Atlantic City. I was delighted to find that there is a gorgeous, beautifully restored old theater called Dante Hall. I had a word with Stephanie (Clineman, Dante Hall's artistic director) who runs it, and we thought it would be a great idea for me to come and do a show there.

SC: Well, Stephanie is a very dear friend of mine and she is so excited you'll be here. Her husband actually works at the Hard Rock Casino, which just opened here, so for those who may not know it, we’re really a great musical town. There’s probably more headliners that come to our town than almost anywhere else in the United States with maybe the exception of Las Vegas and New York, and we’re finally glad that you’ve taken the time to come here.

So let’s talk, before we get deep into your music which I certainly want to do, let’s talk about this interesting concept where you’re basically asking your audience to randomly pick songs and basically allowing you to be a human karaoke Thomas Dolby machine, which is pretty cool.

TD: Well yeah, I’ve found over the years that when I’ve taken the lid off one of my songs and sort of explained the thinking behind it, what inspired it, where I came up with the lyrics, and maybe shown people how the chord sequences go together and how I program a few of the sounds or the beats, people really like it. And if you can do that in a spontaneous way, then all the better, because people know they’ve seen something really unique.

So every night will be different and I will explain in the setup how I put the songs together and then I will perform them, completely solo. It will be unique and intimate evening.

SC: Absolutely. You know, I once tried to be a musician and failed miserably, and the mind of a musician is certainly one that I don’t have. Your mind is an exceptional one when it comes to music. Just the whole process of putting things together and the arrangements and everything that goes with it. But what I’m most intrigued by is how sounds come together in someone’s head, and all the eclecticisms and all the different structures and tones and different effects that you use with your keyboard. I just can’t imagine how all that comes together. Has that been something that you worked toward, or was it always something that you were able to, even as a youngster? It’s a very unique style that you have.

TD: Well, I was one of the early synthesizer exponents in the late '70s in the UK, at a time when synthesizers were big and bulky and quite expensive and didn’t say in tune very well. So you had to use your ingenuity. And I was an indie artist at the beginning and couldn’t get near a professional recording studio. I just had a two-track reel-to-reel tape machine and a couple of synthesizers to make my sound and you had to be very creative.

The arrangements for most of my songs are basically synthesized versions of a band sound – bass, drums, guitar, and sometimes brass. And if you listen to ‘She Blinded Me with Science,’ although the sounds are all electronic, I’m kind of aping a funk band, really, using synthesized sounds. It was always very clear to me how I should put the sounds together. I could hear them in my head, I just had to twiddle a few notes and make them come out of the speakers.

SC: Yeah, it’s an amazing thing that you do. So when did you realize that you had this gift, this ability to piece compositions together, and especially in the way that you do it?

TD: I left school at 16. I was working at a fruit-and-vegetable shop in West London, and this is a time when punk rock was just taking off, so I’d sneak out at night and into the pubs and underground clubs to see bands like The Clash and The Sex Pistols. Socially I loved it but musically it was less thrilling, and so I’d go home to my apartment and would make these sounds. I started doing a one-man show around town and grew a bit of a following and eventually got noticed. Actually one of the first people who really discovered me was a producer named Matt Langer who was working in New York on an album for Foreigner called 'Foreigner 4.' They invited me to fly to New York and come in the studio there and play on songs like 'Urgent' and 'Waiting for a Girl Like You' and they were astounded by the keyboard sounds that I came up with and the parts. For example, if you listen to the intro to 'Waiting for a Girl Like You' there’s a sort of dreamy, ambient, floating synth, and that was just the sound of me at three o’clock in the morning in a monophonic mood.

SC: That is awesome. So what’s really interesting is that as time goes on and music changes or evolves, the synthesizer sound has certainly faded. It’s amazing how something once so popular can change so drastically, so how did you adapt to that as your music kept going forward?

TD: Well, when I found commercial success it was kind of on the back of MTV and the music video of ‘She Blinded Me with Science.’ People were taking about a British invasion, as you had people like Duran Duran, Culture Club and so on that were starting to hit it big in the American charts, and MTV was very, very influential in those days. So if you had a great video that got shown a lot, then it would get you in the charts. Similarly, the urban club crossover was starting to happen in a big way. So if you had a dance hit like what the DJs were playing in the clubs, that would get you in the charts. It was really the first time, in the beginning of the '80s, that the charts were not completely driven by mainstream radio, and that was good for me, because mainstream radio sure as heck weren’t playing my stuff.

SC: So the song that did hit it big, ‘She Blinded Me with Science’ – a song we still hear it on the radio today – do you still try to give audience a taste for that song as it was, as they remember it, or will it be different in a concert setting?

TD: Well, I’ll play that song if the audience requests it – maybe they’re fed up with it, I don’t know – I still enjoy playing it, but the interesting thing is that although I’ve changed as a person and the world has changed, the song remains the same, as Led Zeppelin would say. It’s been 35 years since that was in the charts, and I’ve played it in some really weird places. I’ve played it in front of the White House, at a demonstration rally, I’ve played it with Buzz Aldrin the astronaut, I’ve played it on the ice at a hockey all-stars game one year, and the song pretty much speaks for itself.

It seems to cheer people up when they hear it because everybody sort of remembers where they were when it was in the charts, and they get this kind of wide grin on their faces. So I’m very happy to do that. But when I play it live I sort of pick it to pieces and explain how the sounds and the parts work together, and tell some stories about how it came together.

SC: I can’t imagine going to one of your shows where people don’t request that song. Has it ever happened?

TD: (Laughing) Well, I’ve never done such an interactive show before, and I’d usually work out my set list in advance, but as it turns out my more hardcore fans prefer getting into the more deeper cuts. I have songs like 'I Love You, Goodbye' or 'Airwaves' or 'Screen Kiss' and the real Dolby nuts want to hear those songs, not so much the commercial hits. But, you know, there’s something for everybody and hopefully when people come to Dante Hall they’ll be able to request their favorites out of my catalog, and they’ll hear how I put the whole thing together.

SC: I think I remember hearing that song (‘She Blinded Me with Science’) on ‘Breaking Bad’ at one point and got that smile you’re talking about.

TD: Yeah, it was that creepy evil guy Todd’s ring tone on that show. It was also Howard Wolowitz’s ringtone (on ‘Big Bang Theory’) for a few seasons, so the song gets around.

SC: I imagine you still get some royalties from it too.

TD: (Laughs) I hope so.

SC: Let’s talk about some of the songs we might hear Aug. 6, based on audience interaction. I hear you have a new career compilation coming out called ‘Hyperaction.’ Are those remastered songs, Thomas?

TD: Yes, it’s a totally remastered three-CD set, retrospective of my career going back over three decades. Some of them are songs that got a lot of play on the radio and some of them are deeper cuts that are firm fan favorites for those who have sort of gotten past my commercial success – some of the more personal and individualistic album cuts. They were all recorded on analog tape originally. We’ve remastered them digitally using all the newest tools, so hopefully the songs will sound better than they’ve ever sounded.

SC: I like ‘Radio Silence’ and if I were to make a request at the show, that’s just one of those songs that hits me that I’d recommend you play. When I hear a song like that, I have to imagine that Thom Yorke and the gang and (the music of) Radiohead must have had some Thomas Dolby in their head at one time.

TD: Well, we actually went to the same school, Radiohead and I, at different times, and I recently read an interview with Thom Yorke where he talked about his school days and how one day he kind of stumbled into a practice block and there was this guy playing around with a synthesizer, and it was Thomas Dolby. And I thought ‘You fibber, Yorke!’ I was never there at the same time as him. But he can make it up to me by inviting me to collaborate on something with him and the boys.

SC: Well I’ll tell you what, they are awesome. But when you hear Radiohead and bands like that, you have to hear a little of your own influence in there, don’t you?

TD: I think there’s a bit of an influence, ranging from his era of Brit pop through to EDM and some of the cool electronic dance stuff that’s out these days like Skrillex and people like that. But I’m an individual and I’ve always tried to be somebody with a point of view, somebody a little individualist and different, not part of a genre, and I think that’s maybe why my music is still getting played today. I think it’s outside of any pigeonholes.

SC: Some people call you Professor Dolby because you’re also an educator, right?

TD: Yeah, for the last four years I’ve actually been in Baltimore, Maryland, as a professor of the arts at Johns Hopkins University. I’ve been teaching music for film and TV, and starting this fall I’m actually commencing a brand-new four-year undergraduate degree course in music and sound for virtual reality and computer games.

SC: Do you have to be there, or is everything online?

TD: I’m there. I do some online teaching at well, but you really have to be face to face with the students to get that sort of interaction. I teach at the Peabody Conservatory at Johns Hopkins and have some fabulous classical and jazz musicians all around me, but I bring a little something different, which is many years of the school of hard knocks in terms of the music business, and hopefully some of that experience and wisdom will rub off on the students.

SC: You’ve performed with so many great people – Foreigner, as you mentioned, George Clinton, but the one I’m most impressed with is that you appeared with the Muppets. It doesn’t get much better than that, man.

TD: (Laughs). Yeah, I appeared with the Muppets and yes, while that show was going on I was actually rehearsing with David Bowie to play at Live Aid at Wembley, so there’s been quite a spectrum of different influences and collaborators.

SC: We’re really looking forward to your show. Thomas, thanks so much for taking some time out of your day for us.

TD: You're very welcome.