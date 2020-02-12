The Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team clinched the Cape-Atlantic League National Division with a 48-46 win over Cedar Creek on Wednesday night.
Jake Cook led Mainland with 10, while Luke Mazur contributed 17.
Mainland led 24-10 at halftime. Najee Coursey scored all 15 of his points in the second half to spark the Cedar Creek comeback.
Mazur sank two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Mustangs preserve the lead.
With the division title, Mainland (17-5) also clinches a first-round home game in the CAL tournament.
Mainland 13 11 13 11 - 48
Cedar Creek 5 5 19 17 – 46
CK – Coursey 15, Tinsley 10, Gresham 2, Stokes 5, Valentin 4, Burrell 2, Snyder 8
ML – Mazur 17, Cook 19, Mace 2, Matik 4, Ossunniyi 2, Spence 2
