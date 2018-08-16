6. My Chemical Romance

Maybe this is a little generational bias, but the emo comic book-lovers from Newark were one of the biggest MTV pop-punk acts of the mid-2000's. When Total Request Live (remember that show) was only showing Rihanna and Beyonce, My Chemical Romance was one of the only rock acts to have videos constantly play. The band was influenced by bands like Queen and The Cure and you can see that with their uber-dramtic, electric sophomore album "Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge" and with their rock opera "The Black Parade."
