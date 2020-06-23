My Last Day of High School
Thursday, March 12th, 2020.
My last day of high school.
Something that I never, ever expected to say.
It’s funny, the things you forget. For me, it is just a normal day at school.
One thing sticks out in my memory.
Our baseball team plays a scrimmage against each other that afternoon. We joke that it might be the only game we play that season.
I never think it might be true.
The teams are sloppy: a lot of walks and a lot of errors.
My team is losing, but we rally to tie the game in the last inning.
I stand on third base. The ball is hit.
I score the winning run, sliding into home plate and throwing my helmet in celebration.
And I leave school that day, happy and excited for the season to come.
As a senior, I am ready to lead my team.
Our school is only supposed to be closed for two days, Friday and Monday. Just for teacher in service. That is the plan, at least.
That Tuesday, my siblings head off to school.
I have a cold, so I decide to be responsible.
I stay home.
The next day, school is closed indefinitely. Weeks stretch into months as the baseball season, the drama, and the prom are all canceled.
Today, nearly two months later, my school, Cumberland Christian School, like all schools in New Jersey, is closed for the rest of the year.
Looking back, if I had known that I never return to my “second home,” I would have taken more time to cherish the friends I had made over the last four years.
I would have walked down the halls and said thank you to the teachers, administrators, and staff members who had invested so much into my life.
I grew up into a young man at that school, and I never fully appreciated the impact these years have had on me.
I was able to participate in so many activities, from the fall drama each year to spring baseball to mock trial to becoming President of the Student Council.
My only regret is that I never had the chance to say good bye properly.
So if I had one more day, there are a lot of things I would do.
I would have gone to one last Physics class with Doc,
played one more round of lunch basketball with my pals,
and eaten one last peppermint while I wrote an essay in AP Lit.
Since I can’t do that today, at least in person, I thought I’d do it here.
From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to my squad.
Ever since the first time I walked into Stratton Hall in September 2016, I have enjoyed your friendship, relied on your support, and grown in wisdom with each one of you.
You guys made it fun to come to school every day.
To all my teachers, thank you. Even when I acted up in class, I always appreciated your wise words and Christ-like example.
Each one of you truly cared for all of us.
I want to thank my family, because without their sacrifice I would never have been able to go to CCS, let alone participate in all the baseball games, dramas, and other assorted activities.
Most of all, I am thankful to God for the time he gave me at CCS.
None of us are guaranteed anything.
That has become painfully clear these last few months.
But while we can’t trouble-proof the future, we can make a difference in the present.
We can choose to be loving, be kind, be friendly.
We can choose to be God’s light.
That’s what I learned at CCS these last four years.
That’s why I am forever grateful.
Moving on is hard, but I can’t wait to see what God has in store for me.
And to be honest, I’m at peace with how my high school experience ended.
Sure it wasn’t flashy, it wasn’t especially memorable.
It was just a bunch of guys, playing baseball and living their dreams, enjoying life without a care in the world.
So thank you, each one of you, for making the last four years the best of my life...
Until we meet again,
- The Prez
#GoCrusaders
