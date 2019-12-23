It only makes sense that New Jersey — who spearheaded the effort to overturn a federal sports betting ban outside of Nevada and paved the way for nationwide legalized wagering in 2018 — would challenge Las Vegas for the top spot throughout the United States. Since taking its first legal sports bet in 2018, gamblers have placed more than $5 billion in wagers in New Jersey. More than $4 billion has been wagered at New Jersey's casinos and racetracks and with mobile/online operators through November, according to state gaming regulators.
"Nevada is clearly in our sights," Gov. Phil Murphy said during a sports betting conference in April. "We can overtake it as early as next year."
Atlantic City's casinos and their mobile/online partners generated more than $111 million in revenue from sports betting and just shy of $13.7 million in taxes for state coffers in 2019.
"New Jersey sportsbooks will remain the chief beneficiary as long as neighboring New York refuses to legalize sports betting," said Dustin Gouker, lead analyst for PlayNJ.com. "New York City's 8 million residents continue to be a key ingredient that has propelled New Jersey into Nevada's chief rival as the country's largest legal sports betting market."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.