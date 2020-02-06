Najee Coursey scored 25 points and became Cedar Creek’s school career scoring leader as the Pirates beat Oakcrest 55-47 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday night.
Oakcrest 11 21 6 6 – 47
Cedar Creek 13 11 13 18 – 55
OK – Casanova 2, O’Brien 2, Reeves 11, Respes 9, Gray 5, Veltri 6, Kearney 9
CK – Stokes 8, Gresham 1, Coursey 25, Cruze 2, Tinsley 5, Valentin 3, Smalls 6, Burrell 2
