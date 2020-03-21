OCean City vs Cedar Creek

Cedar Creek’s Najee Coursey #13 drives to the basket against Ocean City’s Ben Hoag #1, left and Mike Rhodes #42, right during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Najee Coursey

Cedar Creek

6-4 Senior Forward

Coursey averaged 19.2 points and finished with 1,236 career points.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments