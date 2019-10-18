NASCAR closed its $2 billion purchase of International Speedway Corp. on Friday, bringing under the sanctioning body’s control 12 tracks that include Daytona, Talladega and Miami-Homestead Speedway.
The merger was announced in May, and shareholders voted to approve it Wednesday.
Heartburn drug Zantac pulled in U.S., Canada: Drugmaker Sanofi is recalling its over-the-counter heartburn drug Zantac in the U.S. and Canada because of possible contamination.
The French company Friday joined other drugmakers that have recently recalled their versions of the popular heartburn and ulcer drug.
In September, the Food and Drug Administration said a potentially cancer-causing chemical had been detected at low levels in prescription and over-the-counter versions of Zantac. The federal agency said consumers could consider taking another heartburn medicine or contact their doctor.
Real estate developer gets month in bribery case: A California real estate developer was sentenced Friday to one month in prison for paying $75,000 to cheat on his daughter’s college entrance exam.
Robert Flaxman, 63, of Los Angeles, was sentenced in Boston’s federal court after pleading guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy. He is the 10th parent to be sentenced in a widespread college bribery scheme.
Google affiliate begins drone delivery: A Google affiliate started using drones Friday to deliver customers’ Walgreens and FedEx purchases in a test being run in a Virginia town.
Wing, which is owned by Google parent Alphabet, received federal approval earlier this year to make commercial deliveries by drone. It was the first drone company to receive the approval in the U.S., beating out Amazon’s Prime Air, which revealed its drone plans in 2013.
— Associated Press
