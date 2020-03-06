Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Dan Auerbach and more Nashville artists will hold a benefit concert to raise money for people impacted by a recent deadly tornado.
The concert called “ To Nashville, With Love " will be held Monday at Marathon Music Works and feature artists like Old Crow Medicine Show, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, Brothers Osborne, Yola and more.
Some in Nashville's music community were touched by the storm that hit early Tuesday. East Nashville music venue The Basement East was hit, as well as the office for Dualtone Records, which works with artists like The Lumineers and Amos Lee.
Australian composer hospitalized with coronavirus: Musician and composer Brett Dean has been hospitalized in Australia with the new coronavirus.
British agent Intermusica confirmed on Thursday that the violist and conductor was in isolation in an Adelaide hospital with the COVID-19 illness.
He was to perform with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra in a Beethoven concert at the annual Adelaide Festival on Saturday.
Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir: Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir after criticism.
— Associated Press
