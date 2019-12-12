St. Augustine VS Ocean City Football

St. Augustine Prep’s Nasir Hill, #4, runs in the second quarter against the Ocean City High School football team, in Richland, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

So.

5-11 189 

Hill intercepted five passes and returned one for a touchdown. He also made 44 tackles and recovered a fumble. Hill also played wide receiver and running back, scoring four touchdwns.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments