Q is for Quarterback — Carson Wentz set a franchise record by throwing 33 TD passes before his season ended with a knee injury Dec. 10. Nick Foles has thrown five more as his replacement. Nate Sudfeld is now the backup.

Sudfeld was once thought to be a quality backup quarterback, but what will the impact of the addition of Jalen Hurts have on his role.

"He's been on our roster the last couple of seasons and he knows exactly what we are doing. I have a ton of confidence in Nate to become the backup quarterback. Nothing is ever handed to anybody, and we always try to create, I always try to create competition at every position, and quarterback, as you guys know, is not exempt from that. But I fully expect Nate to come in and be aggressive and do the things that he's capable of doing, and become the backup to Carson (Wentz).”

