U.S. Flag unfurled during anthem at Atlantic City High School

1. National anthem at Atlantic City High School: Before the Vikings Cape-Atlantic League first-round doubleheader Monday, the school unfurled a huge American flag on the court for the Star-Spangled Banner.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments