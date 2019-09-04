Coach: Maryann Busan

2018 record: 6-12

Group: S.J. Group I

What to watch: The Chiefs were rebuilding last year and hope to improve. Forwards Natalie Ampole and Aaliyah Baez are back, along with defenders Karlie Byrd and Katelin Egan and midfielder Kylie Dwyer. Goalies Giovanna Staropoli and Kendal Bryant will probably split time. Other contributors include midfielder-forward Andrielys Lopez, forward Tanya Shukovsky and midfielder Madison Hand.

“We’re looking to compete. Our goal is to be .500 or above, to compete and work hard,” Busan said. “We have some young players and some older. We want to work hard every day and take it one game at a time.”

