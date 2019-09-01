Coach: Elizabeth Lee (151-111-20)

2018 record: 7-9-2

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: Last season, six starters suffered season-ending injuries. But Absegami only lost two players to graduation and return seven seniors this fall, including LaSalle University commit and standout defender Courtney Gaston. The Braves also return senior midfielders Allie Tierney (committed to Kutztown) and Rylee Getter.

“We have several solid incoming freshmen and newcomers that have brought energy to the team,” Lee said. “If we remain healthy for the entire season, we will definitely compete for the conference. We have great senior leadership, and the team is very motivated to have a successful season.”

