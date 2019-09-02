Coach: Mike Whalen (second season)

2018 record: 7-9-1

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: The Braves return attackmen Kingsley Nomah and Paul Ford, who will help lead the offense. Team captain Chris Arbieto will lead the midfield. Other notable players include defenders Christian Ortiz and Andrew Martinez and goaltender Sonny Giacomo.

“From top to bottom in this division, there is strong competition, (and) it will be a battle every game,” Whalen said. “We do believe in the brand of soccer we play, and will be as successful as we want to be.”

