Coach: Mike Whalen (second season)
2018 record: 7-9-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Braves return attackmen Kingsley Nomah and Paul Ford, who will help lead the offense. Team captain Chris Arbieto will lead the midfield. Other notable players include defenders Christian Ortiz and Andrew Martinez and goaltender Sonny Giacomo.
“From top to bottom in this division, there is strong competition, (and) it will be a battle every game,” Whalen said. “We do believe in the brand of soccer we play, and will be as successful as we want to be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.