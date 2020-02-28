Nature reserve coming to Galloway Township: An unused sand mine could become a hot spot for nature lovers under a deal between the township and a local construction firm.
Atlantic City cannabis dispensary asks judge to stop 2nd from opening: A judge is expected to rule in the next two weeks on a request to prevent the opening of a medical marijuana facility just blocks from the new dispensary on the Boardwalk.
Proposal could speed abandoned property renovation in Middle Township: The proposal would be an additional tool to more aggressively foreclose on properties that owe back taxes or have a township lien.
Relive 100 Years of Miss America: A Century of History: The Press of Atlantic City takes you on a journey showcasing the proud history and glamour of the Miss America Pageant.
CAL Semifinals: Atlantic City and Ocean City played a close game, and Mainland vs. Wildwood Catholic was a momentum-swinging match-up.
Atlantic City ready to get in on the March Madness MAAC-tion: The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments will be held March 10 to 14 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
