Gravel pit

Gravel pit that the township recently acquired Friday Feb 21, 2020. Stockton University has agreed to plant trees in the gravel pit that is owned by the township because the state wants the university to replace trees that it cut down. The three-way agreement works for everybody. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Nature reserve coming to Galloway Township: An unused sand mine could become a hot spot for nature lovers under a deal between the township and a local construction firm.

Atlantic City cannabis dispensary asks judge to stop 2nd from opening: A judge is expected to rule in the next two weeks on a request to prevent the opening of a medical marijuana facility just blocks from the new dispensary on the Boardwalk.

Proposal could speed abandoned property renovation in Middle Township: The proposal would be an additional tool to more aggressively foreclose on properties that owe back taxes or have a township lien.

Relive 100 Years of Miss America: A Century of History: The Press of Atlantic City takes you on a journey showcasing the proud history and glamour of the Miss America Pageant.

CAL Semifinals: Atlantic City and Ocean City played a close game, and Mainland vs. Wildwood Catholic was a momentum-swinging match-up.

Atlantic City ready to get in on the March Madness MAAC-tion: The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments will be held March 10 to 14 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

spt_maac

Richard J. Ensor Commissioner of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference talks about the future of brings the MAAC Basketball to Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Friday June 1, 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments