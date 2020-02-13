Nay Nay Clark celebrates 1,000th career point

Photo provided by Oakcrest

5. Nay Nay Clark and Haleigh Schafer: It’s bene a big week for milestones for girls basketball players in the Greater Egg Harbor School District. Clark of Oakcrest and Schafer of Absegami both reach the 1,000 career point mark this week.

Haleigh Schafer

Photo courtesy Absegami
