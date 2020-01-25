Oakcrest 65, Pleasantville 21

Nay Nay Clark led the winning Falcons with 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Pleasantville 7 0 9 5 – 21

Oakcrest 22 28 10 5 – 65

OK – Ibeawuchi 1, LeClair 4, Crenny 1, Scott 5, Clark 32, Williamson 6, Bey 2, Desmosthenes 2, Cooper 12

