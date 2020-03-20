A technician who worked at NBC News’ New York headquarters has died after testing positive for the new coronavirus, the network said Friday.
Larry Edgeworth worked in NBC’s fifth-floor equipment room, but for many of his 25 years was an audio technician that traveled on stories around the world, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said.
He suffered from other health issues that put him in danger, Lack said. Health officials say that while the vast majority of people recover from coronavirus, people who are elderly or who have underlying medical conditions are most vulnerable to serious illness.
Johnny Depp’s libel case against UK tabloid stalled by virus: Johnny Depp’s libel suit against British tabloid The Sun was put on hold Friday as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.
Depp is suing the newspaper’s parent company, News Group Newspapers, and executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article claiming he was violent and abusive to his ex-wife Amber Heard.
A trial had been due to start Monday at the High Court in London, with Depp, Heard and other celebrities due to give evidence. But judge Andrew Nicol said Friday that he had “reached the reluctant conclusion that the trial does have to be adjourned.”
Music festival, barbecue championship postponed in Memphis: The Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis, Tennessee, have been postponed because of the new coronavirus outbreak.
Memphis in May officials said in a statement Thursday that the two cornerstones of the city’s monthlong tourist event have been called off but will be rescheduled for later dates.
The Grand Ole Opry to play on in an empty theater: The Grand Ole Opry, the longest running radio show in history, is playing on through the new coronavirus outbreak by returning to its roots.
The country music institution, which has been airing Saturday nights for 94 years, is set to broadcast live on television this week in front of an empty venue. The show was originally aired without a live audience in its early days in 1925 on WSM, the AM station in Nashville, Tennessee, that still airs the radio broadcast every Saturday.
‘Voice’ taped until end of April, live in May: One program the new coronavirus hasn’t forced to a screeching halt is NBC’s “The Voice.”
John Legend, one of the four coaches on the Emmy-winning music series, says he and the others have pre-taped the show until the end of April.
“There were only three weeks of live shows planned and those were for May. So who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know if we’ll be able to do them without an audience. I haven’t spoken to the producers about what the plans are,” he told The Associated Press in an interview this week.
— Associated Press
