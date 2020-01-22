Reader snow pics

Snowstorm Jan. 13, 2019 taken by Brianna Lockwood in Cape May.

While the period of record is longer, going back to the winter of 1893-94, records must be taken with a small grain of (road) salt. 

Not every year had a person measuring snow. Furthermore, missing days were frequent before the winter of 1974-75. 

To account for this, 0 inch seasonal values with more than 1 day missing was excluded. 

14.9 inches of snow falls throughout the winter in New Jersey's Southernmost Point. 

