The Millville Woman’s Club recently awarded the “Irene T. Decker Good Kid Award” to two eighth grade Lakeside Middle School students, Camaron Allen and Javonna Alvarez. They were chosen by their school based on conduct, grades, character and helpfulness to the entire school community. Camaron and Jovanna received a certificate and gift card presented in front of their homes by Woman’s Club Education Committee co-chairs, Donna Pio and Barbara Westog. 

Tags

Load comments