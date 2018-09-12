Shore Medical Center Guardian Angel of the Month
Shore Medical Center recognizes Ana Lazaro as its September 2018 Guardian Angel of the Month.
The Guardian Angel Program was established to enable members of the community to say thank you to a special Shore caregiver through a donation to the medical center.
Lazaro is a nurse aide and joined the 5th Stainton team in 2001 after serving at Shore Care, its former home health agency. Originally from Peru, where she worked as a CPA, Lazaro lives in Linwood and is married with two children. She loves to cook and spend time with her family.
Guardian Angels are recognized by their peers and are presented with a Guardian Angel pin at Shore Medical Center’s annual pinning ceremony.