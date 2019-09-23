Council - 2 year unexpired term
Nelson Dilg
Political party: Republican
Age: 61
Hometown: Estell Manor
Current job: Consultant
Education: Atlantic City High School class of 1976, Bachelor of Science in History from Liberty University, Associate of Applied Science from Atlantic Cape Community College
Political message: Estell Manor has a great opportunity for improvement to it's leadership and, for the benefits of change for the better. Yesterday's processes are not working for today and, they will not work tomorrow. Have you had enough of higher taxes and, fewer services? It is time for a change. It is time to stop fighting and start working to recapture the excellence in lifestyle that we once enjoyed. A vote for me is a vote for a return to common sense leadership and, simple, conservative management. Thank you.
