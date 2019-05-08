Nelson Martinez pitched a complete game and had a career-high 14 strikeouts. He gave one run on five hits to lead the Bulldogs to a 7-1 victory over Winslow township in the consolation game of 14th annual John Rose Tournament.
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Ocean City biker who died in crash was caretaker for adult with cerebral palsy
-
'Stranger Things' actor visits Ocean City Boardwalk for prom photos
-
Atlantic City's oldest public housing to be rehabbed or replaced
-
High winds knock out power to Tropicana, parts of Atlantic City
-
What is next for Trump Plaza and the Atlantic Club?
Today's ePaper
-
May 8
-
May 9
-
May 9