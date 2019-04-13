The sixth-seeded Nets are making their first playoff appearance since 2015.
Saturday was the first playoff win for coach Kenny Atkinson, who took the team over in 2016. Brooklyn won 20 and 28 games in his first two seasons, respectively.
“Now you’re going to get me emotional,” Atkinson said to reporters when asked the significance of the win. “I don’t want to get emotional. I know we have to stay humble. So, I’m not going to celebrate this victory Yes, I’m emotional about it, happy about it, but just got to put that in a little closet or little drawer until after the season.”