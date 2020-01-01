Happy New Year! Looks like we all made it through the holidays and I hope you got a chance to try some new beers and visit some of the locals to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
But it is with a heavy heart that I pass along the news of the demise of one of our own. Tomfoolery Brewing in Hammonton has shut down its kettles and is moving on. Restrictive regulations and increased competition brought this difficult decision to fruition. But, do not despair, they have decided to seek out a space in Pennsylvania to set up shop once again in a friendlier environment.
Not far away in downtown Hammonton, Chimney Rustic Ales served their first pints to family and friends at their Grand Opening on Dec. 27. Make sure you stop in and grab a pint.
While in Hammonton, don’t forget to visit Three 3’s and Vinyl. Three 3’s has 14 beers on tap. Be sure to check out their eclectic selections, including Back to Reality IPA, Winter is Here Belgian Winter Warmer, and Scooby Dubbel Doo. Be sure to make plans for their fourth anniversary celebration on Sunday, Feb. 1, beginning at noon.
Vinyl has an eclectic mix of styles and some of the best sours in the region. Within walking distance of the other two breweries, it is a great place to enjoy a few beers while watching life going on outside the doors. Visit at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, for the release of their Russian Imperial Stout, Blackout.
Slack Tide in Clermont is serving up some amazing beers. Since their expansion, they have produced a vast variety of beers: Headshake Pineapple Milkshake IPA, Reef 11 Rye beer, Haywire Twist, Knockdown Black IPA, Manatee Milk Stout and Treble Hook Belgian Tripel which still populate the taps. Stop in while they last.
COHO in Cape May Court House will celebrate their first anniversary at noon on Saturday, Jan. 4. There will be music, prizes and lots of great beers. Indian Trail Pale Ale is a one-off brew that is on tap for the anniversary. Also, the COHO-HO-HO is still pouring while it lasts.
Down the road in North Cape May, Gusto celebrated its first anniversary recently. I found that the session beers, Out There (dark mild) and Cool Hand Lucas (ESB) were excellent. Lots of malt up front and just a hint of hops, you could drink these all day. Oliver Bright’s Maple Caper (Maple Imperial Stout) and Tardy To The Party (DNEIPA) will awaken your taste buds.
Cape May Brewing Company always has something brewing. On Thursday, Jan. 9, Snag and Drop, the 3x IPA hits the shelves and taps.
Hidden Sands in Egg Harbor Township will celebrate its second birthday from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 11. Guests will receive a Hidden Sands pint glass with the purchase of a pint of beer, while supplies last. They have become famous for their fruits and sours. Cranberry Wheat and Strawberry Wheat as well as Sand Blasted Sour Watermelon and Citrus Sand Blasted Sour with lemon, lime and orange have kept the locals puckering since they opened. An assortment of IPAs and the award-winning First Drop, a coffee maple porter, are also on tap.
Tuckahoe Brewing in Egg Harbor Township continues to innovate the tap list: Flannel Jammies, a sour red ale refermented with raspberries and cranberries and barrel-aged, Astute Gentleman, a Belgian Strong Golden Ale, In The Deepest Ocean Mole Stout and Quatrain DDH head the list for me.
Mudhen in Wildwood continues to offer some of their beer in cans as well as crowlers and growlers. MudHen Pilsner just became available in 6 packs in addition to the 1883 IPA. The highlights on tap are Yellow Flashing Light (imperial stout), Hero Boy (Belgian strong ale), WiseHen Bock (wheat doppelbock)and Baker’s DIPA.
In Beach Haven, Ship Bottom recently released another of their Sticky Fingers Salt Water Taffy Series, Pineapple Crush IPA. They will hold their annual Beach Party on Saturday, Jan. 25, and will release their Pleasure Island Imperial IPA.
Looking for a great deal? Every Tuesday untl the end of March at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in Atlantic City, all beers on the beer list are half price. Certainly worth a visit!
Another reason to head to Tennessee Ave Beer Hall is their Goose Island Bourbon County Stout Beer Dinner at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Guests will be welcomed to the event with homemade Tortilla Chips and charred tomato salsa accompanied by Goose Island Next Coast IPA with Nugget, Citra and Mosaic hops (7%). Next up is a barbecue brisket Pop Tart with smoked cheddar and BBQ dust served with 2018 Goose Island Bourbon County Stout, an Imperial Stout aged in Heaven Hill Bourbon barrels (15.20%). For a mid course, guests will enjoy a fried chicken tostada embellished with avocado, pickled red onion and mole sauce. Your palate will be tickled by the Goose Island Bourbon County Stout 2019, an imperial stout aged in Heaven Hill, Buffalo Trace and Wild Turkey barrels (15.20%). Followed by an amazing entree of espresso-crusted pork tenderloin adorned with fennel slaw and stout gravy. Folks will wash this down with Goose Island Bourbon County Café de Olla Stout (2019), a barrel-aged imperial stout with Intelligentsia coffee beans and cold brew coffee (13.90%). And if you still have room enough, a dessert course of Peanut Butter Mousse and Luxardo Cherry. Paired with Goose Island Bourbon County Mon Cheri Stout (2019), a barrel-aged imperial stout with Balaton and Montmorency cherries, oats and a dash of brown sugar (14.10%), will top off the most excellent meal sweetly. The cost of this event is $50 plus tax and gratuity. Tickets may be purchased at TennAveAC.com,
Interested in taking a trip? The AC Beer and Music Fest is hosting a trip to Allagash Brewing in Portland, Maine Friday through Sunday, Feb. 21-23. Get all the details on AC Beer Fest’s Facebook page. Sign up while spaces are still available.
Imbibe responsibly and be safe! Cheers!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.