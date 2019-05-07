'This country is the best in the world.. I feel so happy'
30 people from 20 countries across four continents took the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony held at Stockton University Wednesday. Check out a gallery from the ceremony.
West Wildwood municipal budget up to pay chief's legal judgment Property owners would have been getting a property-tax decrease, if not for a more than $270,000 they must pay to the chief of police's lawsuit judgement.
Going once, going twice, sold! Once considered a "cheaters paradise," The Inn Of the Dove, a vacant eyesore on the Black Horse Pike went up on the auction block to interested buyers and developers.
Pleasantville school budget will raise taxes, eliminate 11 positions During a lengthy meeting Tuesday, the Board of Education approved an $88.3 million budget for next year that included a 2% increase in the school tax levy and the cut of several positions including two principals,
Stockton Atlantic City to host annual Shorecast A panel of gaming, hospitality and tourism experts will discuss the city's performance in 2018 and expectations for this summer season. Follow reporter David Danzis on Twitter for updates from the discussion.
Brett Brown plans to hold Sixers together and accountable “We’ve shown we have the ability to play good basketball,” Brown said Wednesday. The coach said he plans to review the game tape from the Tuesday's 125-89 loss. Philadelphia will host the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal Thursday night.