Update of the newly The Glades at Hamilton Greene

An update of the newly expanded 220 new apartments of The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. The Glades at Hamilton Greene will have attached garages with direct access to the homes, one- and two-bedroom apartments with and without dens will feature a contemporary style, open layouts, stainless steel appliances and distinctive kitchen designs. The1st unit apartments will be ready possible early 2020. Sept.25, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Construction has begun on new housing in the Hamilton Green development in Hamilton Township. Called The Glades, the 220 new units will be built adjacent to the 416 existing apartments and will extend out toward Cologne Avenue.

