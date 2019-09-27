An update of the newly expanded 220 new apartments of The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. The Glades at Hamilton Greene will have attached garages with direct access to the homes, one- and two-bedroom apartments with and without dens will feature a contemporary style, open layouts, stainless steel appliances and distinctive kitchen designs. The1st unit apartments will be ready possible early 2020. Sept.25, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer