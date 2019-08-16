Former Gov. Chris Christie, who once told a heckler to “sit down and shut up,” is forming a think tank to discuss ways to bring civility back to politics.
The former Republican presidential candidate told The Star-Ledger of Newark politics “have gotten so ugly and divisive in the country that people are not having civilized conversations.”
The Christie Institute of Public Policy will be based at the Seton Hall University Law School, where Christie got his law degree.
Christie says the institute will engage in nonpartisan conversations and research about national and international issues. There will be lectures, scholarships for law students and internships.
Christie will moderate the first lecture featuring New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Christie says the institute is not a springboard for a future political campaign.
Judge apologizes for comments on nude photos: A New Jersey judge is sorry for suggesting a woman sell nude photos of herself to “Playboy” founder Hugh Hefner.
Middlesex County Assignment Judge Alberto Rivas made the comment in a dispute involving the girlfriend of a married man and his wife. The girlfriend was seeking to have the man’s wife return explicit photos of herself, which she feared would be shared on social media.
The judge raised doubts about the claim and found the woman was trying to embarrass the wife.
The judge also suggested to the man’s wife that she should divorce him.
Rivas told a judicial advisory committee he felt the court was “being manipulated” and let his feelings influence his actions, which he said were “inappropriate.”
The judge faces a judicial conduct advisory committee hearing.
Health Department confirms EEE case: New Jersey’s Health Department has confirmed its first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in a human this summer.
The department says an elderly Somerset County man was hospitalized but has since been discharged for continued rehabilitation care.
Most people infected by the mosquito-borne illness have no apparent signs. But health officials say severe cases involving an inflammation of the brain begin with the sudden onset of headaches, high fevers, chills and vomiting. The illness may lead to disorientation, seizures or coma.
Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been detected in 22 mosquito samples and in three horses in the southern and eastern sections of New Jersey.
