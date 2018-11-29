Federal and local authorities say they’ve busted a large-scale heroin and cocaine trafficking ring in New Jersey.
Fifteen people were charged this week with conspiracy to distribute the drugs throughout Monmouth and Middlesex counties. Prosecutors say the defendants used multiple vehicles, code words and countersurveillance to elude authorities while running the drug ring since May 2017.
Authorities used a mix of controlled drug purchases, wiretaps and confidential sources to build their case against the defendants, who are all from New Jersey or Pennsylvania. All 15 have been taken into custody except for a 43-year-old man who remained at large Thursday.
Each defendant could get up to 40 years in prison if they’re convicted on the conspiracy charges they face.
Homeless man waives extradition in alleged scam: A homeless man from Philadelphia who allegedly schemed with a New Jersey couple to scam GoFundMe donors out of more than $400,000 has waived extradition to New Jersey.
Johnny Bobbitt announced his decision during a court hearing Thursday in Philadelphia. But the Marine vet won’t be sent back to New Jersey until he attends a probation violation hearing that’s scheduled for Monday in Philadelphia.
Burlington County prosecutors say Bobbitt conspired with Katelyn McClure and her former boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, to concoct a feel-good story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas. They raised $400,000, which authorities say was spent on luxury items and casino trips.
McClure’s lawyer has said she was duped by D’Amico, while his lawyer has denied such claims.
Detective hit amid drug deal, authorities say: Authorities in New Jersey say a Philadelphia man struck and injured a police detective with his car while trying to flee the scene of a drug deal.
Lionel Guerrero is charged with aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer, attempting to cause death or bodily injury and drug charges.
Authorities say they learned Guerrero allegedly would be involved in a drug deal taking place in Camden. Detectives from Bergen and Camden counties then placed Guerrero’s vehicle under surveillance and allegedly saw the deal occur Monday.
When officers approached Guerrero, he allegedly drove at them and struck the detective, who was treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries and was later released.
The 34-year-old Guerrero was arrested Tuesday without incident in Philadelphia. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.
Lost dog found 19 miles away: A dog who escaped from his now-former New Jersey home in February was found over the weekend in a city roughly 19 miles away.
Zina the dog escaped from her River Vale home in February and was found in Hackensack on Saturday. The North Jersey Record reports Zina had been spotted in various communities over the past nine months, often evading people after being seen.
Search volunteer Lisa Rose Rublack said the dog’s former owners only had Zina for five days before she escaped, and the former owners have decided they “aren’t equipped” to take her back. Volunteer Lauren Larco said Zina got a clean bill of health Tuesday.
Rublack said Zina is staying with her temporarily but hopes someone will permanently adopt the dog.
— Associated Press