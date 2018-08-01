A 3-year-old Monmouth County boy died the morning after he was found unconscious in his home’s swimming pool, authorities said.
The Howell Township Police Department said officers and emergency medical personnel were called to the home shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday and found Lucas Hynes unresponsive. First responders began resuscitation efforts that resulted in the child regaining his pulse, and he was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he later died.
Police said he and other children were swimming while supervised, and the group went to the yard and later inside, but the child’s mother realized Lucas wasn’t present. She found him floating in the pool, got him out and began CPR.
Search continues for owner of puppy left to drown: While authorities search for the owner of a pit bull puppy left to drown in a cage, the woman who rescued the animal said she plans to adopt him.
Jennifer Vaz was walking along the beach Monday in Highlands, Monmouth County, when she spotted the dog cowering in the cage as the tide came in and rescued it.
The dog is being cared for at the Monmouth County SPCA and has a new name — River. He’s estimated to be about 10 months old.
The county Prosecutor’s Office estimates the dog was abandoned between 4 and 6 a.m., and asks anyone who may have seen anything to contact authorities.
— Associated Press
Police probe fatal dump truck-SUV collision: Police in Burlington County are investigating a crash involving a dump truck that killed a person and injured two others.
Police said the crash happened Tuesday morning on Route 130 in Burlington when a dump truck collided with an SUV.
Authorities said a passenger in the SUV was killed and two others in the vehicle were seriously injured. The driver of the dump truck wasn’t hurt.
An investigation continues.