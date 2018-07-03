Longtime U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-9th, was hospitalized Tuesday after nearly collapsing during a news conference due to what a spokesman said was heat exhaustion. The Record reported Pascrell was escorted from Engle-wood’s Fire Department headquarters with his arms around the necks of two firefighters. Spokesman Stephen Tighe said Pascrell, 81, was taken to a local hospital, where he was “doing fine and resting comfortably” and was being kept overnight for observation after suffering from heat exhaustion.
Brick man charged in death of dog left in 100-degree heat: A man whose dog died after it was left outside on a fire escape in sweltering temperatures for several hours is now facing animal cruelty charges. Brick police responded to Jonathan Correa’s home shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday after neighbors reported the female “Cane Corso-type” dog was unconscious and in severe distress. Temperatures at the time were about 100 degrees. The officers tried to cool down the dog and took it to an animal hospital, but it died there Tuesday morning.
State to give nonprofit $5M for pilot local news program: A trailblazing nonprofit group set up to boost coverage of local news in New Jersey just got $5 million in the state’s new budget. Advocates see it as an important and innovative way to use public money to encourage more local news reporting following a sharp decline in such coverage industrywide in recent years.
— Associated Press
Detractors worry the model could lead to government interference.
Lawmakers say the funding will help focus more resources on local issues in a state dominated by the New York and Philadelphia media markets.
A bill setting up a consortium that would award grants under the program awaits Murphy’s signature. It would include political appointees, and representatives from five state colleges and the news media.
Murphy makes gender change on birth certificates easier: It’s now easier for New Jersey transgender residents to change their genders on their birth certificates.
A measure signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Phil Murphy allows the registrar to amend birth certificates based on how people identify themselves, as male, female or undesignated. Previous law allowed certificate changes only if a doctor certified that a person’s gender was surgically changed.
Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie had twice vetoed the legislation, saying he wanted tighter safeguards for birth certificate alterations.
Murphy, a Democrat, also signed legislation permitting gender identity to be listed on death certificates.