A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former New Jersey school superintendent who pleaded guilty to defecating on another high school’s track.
Thomas Tramaglini claimed Holmdel police violated his constitutional rights by taking his mug shot and releasing it after he was issued summonses last year.
The judge found the mug shot did not reveal any information that was not already public and Tramaglini failed to address any connection between its distribution and his alleged injury.
Tramaglini eventually paid a $500 fine on a charge of relieving himself in public, which he blamed on a medical condition.
Tramaglini resigned as superintendent of Kenilworth schools.
His attorney told NJ Advance Media a “new complaint is forthcoming in state court.”
Brick woman left stabbed fiance to die, police say: Authorities say a woman stabbed her fiance during an argument in their Ocean County apartment and then left him in a car outside a hospital where he later died.
Prosecutors say 27-year-old Ciara Williams is facing murder and weapons charges in the death of 35-year-old Dennis Power.
The stabbing occurred Sunday in the couple’s unit at the Brick Gardens Apartments. Authorities said Williams then drove Power to a hospital before she returned to their apartment.
Power was unconscious but still breathing when hospital staff members found him in the vehicle. He died at the hospital a short time later.
Williams turned herself in Monday and will remain jailed pending a detention hearing.
Officer fired for refusing to take drug test: A New Jersey police officer who has been arrested twice on drug charges has been fired for refusing to take a drug test.
Richard Giacobone had been suspended without pay from the Palisades Park force since November 2017, after anabolic steroids, cocaine, marijuana and high-capacity ammunition magazines were allegedly found at his Fort Lee home. A judge dismissed the charges from that arrest in August.
While he was still on suspension, Giacobone was arrested again and charged with drug possession after a motor vehicle stop in Fort Lee last December. Those counts are still pending.
Authorities said Giacobone did not comply with a mandated urine test and was dismissed from the force Sept. 24.
Pa. fugitive captured in New Jersey: A man accused of taking part in a gunfight near a Pennsylvania high school last month has been captured at a New Jersey motel.
Authorities said surveillance video caught 38-year-old Haneef Payne and another man shooting at each other near Chester High School on Sept. 20. No one was injured in the shootout, and the second man involved has not been identified.
Federal marshals in Pennsylvania eventually learned Payne was hiding at a motel in Lawrence Township, Mercer County. Law enforcement officers arrested him there about 10 a.m. Monday without incident.
Payne faces weapons charges stemming from the shootout. He was awaiting an extradition hearing, and it wasn’t known Tuesday whether he’d retained an attorney.
— Associated Press
